NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

NEXON Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company’s PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

