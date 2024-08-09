Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.

NXST has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $158.88. 94,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,354. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.81.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $111,362.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,586.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $111,362.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,586.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

