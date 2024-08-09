NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of NFI Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.00.

NFI Group stock opened at C$19.16 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a one year low of C$10.89 and a one year high of C$19.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$40,283.10. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

