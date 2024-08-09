NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.37 and last traded at $73.83. Approximately 1,608,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,379,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

