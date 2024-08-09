NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,508 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

