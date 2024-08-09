Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.0 million-$975.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.6 million. Novanta also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.88. 92,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,593. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.63 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. Novanta’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $329,729.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,095.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,684 shares of company stock worth $1,978,901. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

