NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.84. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 3,131 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NTN Buzztime
NTN Buzztime Stock Performance
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.