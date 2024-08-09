NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.84. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 3,131 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NTN Buzztime Stock Performance

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

