Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Nufarm Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.
Nufarm Company Profile
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.
