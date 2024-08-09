Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Deborah Ann Miller Sells 3,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 6,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $480,960.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $219,690.00.

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NUVL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.99. 482,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

