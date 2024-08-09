NXM (NXM) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,614.59 or 0.96770734 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007555 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011766 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054231 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

