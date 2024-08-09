NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $15.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,681. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

