NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.02. 1,087,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

