Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Raised to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.45.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OPAD remained flat at $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,491. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The business had revenue of $251.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Offerpad Solutions

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 7,698 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $37,720.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,138,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,380,526.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,720.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,138,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,380,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Bair bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,711.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 97,717 shares of company stock valued at $500,996 over the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 4,655.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.