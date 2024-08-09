OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 26,987 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4,831.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $3,560,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,786,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -312.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $59.50.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

