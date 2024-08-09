OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 651 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE LMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.58. The company had a trading volume of 819,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.46 and a 200 day moving average of $459.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $562.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

