OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,985,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,115.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after buying an additional 423,267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.51. 46,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,857. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

