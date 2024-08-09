OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 34,683 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,683 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.07% of Pinterest worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,924,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

