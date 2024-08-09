OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,233 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 0.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Copart were worth $26,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Copart by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 636,438 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 40.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copart Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of CPRT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,823. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.28.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.