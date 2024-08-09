OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,358 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $107,856,000 after purchasing an additional 339,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

EOG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.53. 3,070,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

