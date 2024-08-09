OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,897. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

