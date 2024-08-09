OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 92,763 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.44. 969,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,973. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

