OLD National Bancorp IN Has $560.96 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 619,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 13.2% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $560,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $897.83.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE LLY traded up $47.04 on Friday, hitting $892.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,582,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $869.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $792.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $966.10. The stock has a market cap of $848.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

