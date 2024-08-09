OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 67,657 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $59,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,751,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock remained flat at $58.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,929. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

