OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.56. 5,908,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,470,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

