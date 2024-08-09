OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Humana were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.95. 628,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,164. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.55.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

