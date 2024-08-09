OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,039 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.88. 3,303,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

