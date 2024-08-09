OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 199 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 936.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AVY. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,689 shares of company stock worth $5,562,466 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $207.67. The company had a trading volume of 271,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,376. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.70. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.