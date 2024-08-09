OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,083 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 683,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,977. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

