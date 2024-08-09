OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 263 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $75,991,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,181,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $3,930,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,959 shares of company stock valued at $73,660,507. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $856.22. The company had a trading volume of 290,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,510. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $885.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $810.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

