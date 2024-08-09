Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now anticipates that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.63. 86,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54).

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $161,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,973.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,973.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock valued at $36,319,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

