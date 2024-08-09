Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Issues Earnings Results

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54), Zacks reports.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 451,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,678. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,973.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,973.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock valued at $36,319,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading

