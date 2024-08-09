Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $466.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $40.39 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $526.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $61,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at $318,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.