Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. 308,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,367. Omeros has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $238.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Omeros by 75.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

