OMG Network (OMG) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $32.87 million and $4.75 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035746 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.