OMG Network Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $32.99 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035762 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000092 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.