ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.0 million-$36.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.2 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.080 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get ON24 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON24

ON24 Trading Up 1.5 %

ONTF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. 71,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,128. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. ON24 has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.47.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON24

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,614.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $106,917.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 736,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,191.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,614.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,679 shares of company stock valued at $348,674 in the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.