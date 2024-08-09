ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $172.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.22 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. ONE Group Hospitality updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance
NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.41. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Group Hospitality
In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,812. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Haydee Olinger acquired 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,255.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 19,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares in the company, valued at $926,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on ONE Group Hospitality
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ONE Group Hospitality
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.