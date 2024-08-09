ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $172.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.22 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. ONE Group Hospitality updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.41. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Group Hospitality

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,812. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Haydee Olinger acquired 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,255.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 19,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares in the company, valued at $926,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on ONE Group Hospitality

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.