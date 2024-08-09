ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $172.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.22 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. ONE Group Hospitality updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 1.7 %
ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 102,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,960. The firm has a market cap of $110.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.18.
In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Haydee Olinger purchased 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,255.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Haydee Olinger purchased 5,740 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,962.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,685 shares in the company, valued at $233,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 19,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
