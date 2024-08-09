ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

STKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $172.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haydee Olinger acquired 5,740 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares in the company, valued at $926,812. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Haydee Olinger purchased 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,685 shares in the company, valued at $233,255.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 209,985 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

