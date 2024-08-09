Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.8 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 8.5 %

Onto Innovation stock traded up $15.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.94. 1,189,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,749. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.98.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Onto Innovation

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.