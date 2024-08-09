Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ontrak stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 126,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,465. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Ontrak has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.10.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 186.35% and a negative return on equity of 304.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OTRK Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.47% of Ontrak as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

