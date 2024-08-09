Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Announces Earnings Results

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Open Lending updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Open Lending Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,908. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $655.41 million, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

