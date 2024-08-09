Oppenheimer Cuts Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $10.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLYA. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,905. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $994.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,469,033 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,664.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

