Orchid Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.99 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $67.14 million and $1.99 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

