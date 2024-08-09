O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,117.96. The stock had a trading volume of 39,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,047.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,055.59. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

