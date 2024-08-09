Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organovo will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

