Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $197.00 at UBS Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $192.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.05. 201,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,424. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average is $166.24. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Owens Corning by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,336,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

