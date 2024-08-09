P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Shares Up 9.8%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.75. 666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.
P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42.
P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile
P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Fishmeal, Fish Oil and Fish Feed; Freshwater FO; Freshwater SCT; Farming FO; Farming SCT; Services; and Sales & Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than P/F Bakkafrost
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.