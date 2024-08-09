P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. P2P Solutions foundation has a market capitalization of $402.67 billion and approximately $4.47 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be bought for about $154.49 or 0.00252055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About P2P Solutions foundation

P2P Solutions foundation launched on April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here. P2P Solutions foundation’s official message board is p2ps.medium.com. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.

The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

P2P Solutions foundation Token Trading

