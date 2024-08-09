Pacific Biosciences of California’s (PACB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market cap of $433.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.23.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 119,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

